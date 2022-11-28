Mike Tindall snubs I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock in awkward moment

Sharing a clip, eagle-eyed viewers could not help but notice the former rugby player appear to ignore the West Suffolk MP.
During the video, Mike chatted to Jill and Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, before Mike panned the camera around.
As the camera landed on Matt, 44, the former rugby star muttered: “yeah erm…” before walking away in an awkward laugh.
Fans flocked to the comment section after they witnessed the snub on camera.
The West Suffolk MP surpassed many people’s expectations by reaching the final but came behind the winner, Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote on Sunday night.
His 18 days in the Australian jungle has seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and criticised by colleagues including Rishi Sunak.
The prime minister said he was “very disappointed” in his colleague’s decision to take part in the series and not be tending to his constituents.
Campaigners from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have also criticised his appearance, for a fee of reportedly as much as £400,000.
