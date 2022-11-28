Mildred Walters O’Dell 1926-2022

WARREN — Mildred “Millie” Walters O’Dell, 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Millie was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Niles, the daughter of the late Thomas and Della McHale Walters.

She resided in Leavittsburg from 1926 until moving to Warren in 1951.

She was a 1944 graduate of Warren Township High School in Leavittsburg and was employed for 25 years as a real estate title examiner, last employed with attorney John W. Kurtz.

She enjoyed genealogy research and was a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society. She was also a member of the Columbiana County Chapter of OGS and a member of the Warren Library Association.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Vernon Walters; nephews, Mark Thomas Walters and Matthew William Walters; and niece, Donna Marie Walters Gault.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil A. O’Dell, who she married Jan. 27, 1954, and who died June 23, 1986; and brother, Thomas Martin Walters.

According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.

