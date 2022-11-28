Mon, Nov. 28 at 7pm – Daniel Emmet & Pia Toscano, Simply the Best

Daniel Emmet (America’s Got Talent Finalist) and Pia Toscano (American Idol Finalist) who both currently tour with David Foster, are bona fide stars who embody elegance, beauty and show-stopping, stunning vocals. This dynamite duo teamed up in a breakthrough concert filmed in the iconic International Theatre at Westgate Las Vegas, formerly known as the Las Vegas Hilton, which has been a home for the greatest entertainers of all time, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow and many more.

Tune in Mon, Nov. 28 at 7pm on the WSIU stations: WSIU 8.1, WUSI 16.1, WSEC 14.1, WQEC 27.1 and WMEC 22.2 or access the WSIU local broadcast livestream online at pbs.org or via the PBS Video app. Get extended access to this program and more with WSIU Passport.

About the Program

This show embodies simply the best music from across the generations, bringing together the highest level artistry, versatility and undeniable magnetism that this powerful pair possesses, promising an unforgettable evening, complete with a very special guest performance by 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician and producer David Foster.

“The show is spectacular in every way,” said Foster. “You’ve seen two stars being born on this stage tonight.”

These sensational entertainers will captivate and inspire you with their stunning solo performances and dazzling duets spanning across the genres, from The Beatles, Elvis, The Righteous Brothers, Celine Dion, Puccini, and so much more, all intertwined with personal memories and humor.

Toscano and Emmet’s concert continues that tradition of classic entertainment, pairing their kindred old souls with a youthful flair, all wrapped up in jaw-dropping talent. The evening is filled with audience favorites such as “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Beauty & The Beast,” “The Prayer,” “Unchained Melody,” “All By Myself” and “Nessun Dorma,” transporting audiences from around the globe to the entertainment capital of the world for a night of simply the best music. Combining the magic of these two vocalists, a world-class seven-piece band and 16-piece orchestra, the concert showcases this pair of powerhouse performers for the first time on national television.

About PBS

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.

Have you considered becoming a member of WSIU?

Becoming a member is easy and it’s the first step to ensuring this essential public resource remains viable for future generations. Support the programs and services you love by becoming a sustaining member at any level. Options for support include membership, volunteering, or supporting WSIU via a planned gift or vehicle/real estate donation. Learn more and make a gift today by visiting wsiu.org or call (800) 745-9748.