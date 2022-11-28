Money Heist’s Nairobi star to reunite with show director for new

Nairobi’s (played by Alba Flores) death at the hands of Gandia (José Manuel Poga) is one that lives long in the memory of Money Heist fans across the globe. Flores’s no-nonsense alter-ego earned quite the fanbase among Netflix viewers alongside the Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and the rest of the team. Her portrayal also earned the actor a global fanbase who’ll undoubtedly be ecstatic to learn she’ll soon be returning to screens with the help of one of the Spanish thriller’s masterminds.
Flores is going to be reuniting with Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo for an exciting new project.
Along with Vida Perfecta’s Manuel Burque, Rodrigo and his co-writer have penned another unmissable thriller titled Ulterior.
According to Deadline, Ulterior “follows a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life that she does not recognise in a world where humans are given the opportunity to virtually connect to a simulation of their own lives”.
The series’ lead protagonist Ada is forced to conform to this new way of living in order to return to the life she once knew.
She’ll attempt to do so with the help of an enigmatic stranger as the two try to put the pieces of the mind-boggling puzzle together to escape this new reality.
Ulterior will also give Flores the chance to serve as an executive producer for the very first time.
While no broadcaster is yet attached to the project, Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films have been revealed as the thriller’s producers.
Brodlie and Kier have since spoken out about Ulterior, branding it a “chilling and complex science fiction story”.
Some fans were quick to express their excitement at Flores landing what’s bound to be an intriguing new character to bring to life.
On Twitter, @HollywoodNewsV shared: “#moneyheist Superstar #AlbaFlores going to be seen in upcoming project of Upgrade productions and Morena Films. Titled as ‘Ulterior’,” followed by a series of fire emojis.
While Andy Vermaut shared his gratitude for the casting news, simply sharing the news with the tweet: “Thank you.”
Flores herself is yet to take to social media to share her thoughts on the role, at the time of writing.
As of yet, no additional casting has been announced and Flores remains the only major name tied to the project.
It also isn’t known if Ulterior will be made available to watch globally on Netflix despite her previous two major roles landing on the streamer.
For now, fans will have to wait patiently until production concludes on Ulterior to see how Flores will bring her latest character to life.
Money Heist seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix now.
