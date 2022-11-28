Money Heist’s Nairobi star to reunite with show director for new

Nairobi’s (played by Alba Flores) death at the hands of Gandia (José Manuel Poga) is one that lives long in the memory of Money Heist fans across the globe. Flores’s no-nonsense alter-ego earned quite the fanbase among Netflix viewers alongside the Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and the rest of the team. Her portrayal also earned the actor a global fanbase who’ll undoubtedly be ecstatic to learn she’ll soon be returning to screens with the help of one of the Spanish thriller’s masterminds.

Flores is going to be reuniting with Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo for an exciting new project.

Along with Vida Perfecta’s Manuel Burque, Rodrigo and his co-writer have penned another unmissable thriller titled Ulterior.

According to Deadline, Ulterior “follows a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life that she does not recognise in a world where humans are given the opportunity to virtually connect to a simulation of their own lives”.

The series’ lead protagonist Ada is forced to conform to this new way of living in order to return to the life she once knew.

READ MORE: Mike Tindall’s real reason for signing up to I’m A Celebrity exposed