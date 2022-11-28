Movies With Terrible Titles That Doomed Them From The Start

Another science fiction movie with a terrible title, David Cronenberg’s “Naked Lunch” proves the director is the undisputed king of weird movies. The acclaimed body horror auteur came to fame from sci-fi horror classics like “Scanners,” “Videodrome,” and “The Fly.” But Cronenberg’s 1991 masterpiece “Naked Lunch” proved both confounding and mesmerizing, frustrating and captivating, a movie that you struggle to understand but can’t look away from.

A surreal science fiction drama, “Naked Lunch” has nothing to do with nudity or a midday meal. Loosely inspired by the iconic beatnik novel by William S. Burroughs, and the experiences he had writing it, it stars former “Robocop” star Peter Weller, alongside Judy Davis and Ian Holm. Weller is Bill Lee, an exterminator with an addiction to his own bug-killing powder, and when he accidentally kills his wife (Davis), he begins writing a book titled “Naked Lunch.” Before long, Bill is drawn into a dark conspiracy involving giant insects.

As weird as it definitely is, the title of “Naked Lunch” got the film off on the wrong foot, no doubt bewildering those that come across it, wondering what the heck it could be about. Whatever imagery the name conjures up, it certainly isn’t giant shape-shifting centipedes involved in an international drug smuggling operation. So famous was it for its confusing title, it was even the butt of a joke in an episode of “The Simpsons.”