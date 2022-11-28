Mum of four still hasn’t received £66 energy bill discount

Co-founder of energy comparison site, Choosewisely.co.uk, Tara Flynn said energy firms need to bear in mind many people will be reducing usage before increasing direct debits.

She said: “Energy providers must review how they’re working out customers’ direct debits and let them know how to claim credit back if they wish to. Your money should never be held at ransom – if you’ve built up enough credit, you should be able to request your money back anytime.

“I empathise with the reasons why energy firms charge more than customers are using each month, to spread the cost of heating during the winter, but with so many customers choosing not to turn the heating on or dramatically changing their habits to reduce their bills, there should be a simple way to request or automatically receive a refund if credit reaches a certain amount.

“£200 credit sitting in a customer’s energy account this December could make all the difference to a family’s Christmas”.