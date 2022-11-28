Categories
Travel

Munroe football in need of donations for state semifinal trip to


Munroe players run out onto the field before their game against North Florida Christian on Oct. 28, 2022, at Corry Field.

Munroe’s football team is in the midst of a historic season.

Last week, the Bobcats defeated 1S No. 1 North Florida Christian, 40-35, to win the program’s first regional title and are set to make an appearance in their first state semifinals game. Moving out of the region, away games become a little longer, opening the competition field to the entire state. 

As the lowest seed to clinch a state semifinals spot, Munroe will travel to First Baptist Academy in Naples, a six and half hour drive from Quincy. In addition to needing buses to get down to Southwest Florida, Munroe will be staying overnight and looking to feed over 50 players. 

“At the end of the day, we’re a small private school,” Bobcats head coach Russell Ellington said. “The parents have done a great job of funding the kids for food, and equipment and have traveled well this year, but this is the first time in school history we’ve made it this far and we’re still learning. These kids deserve it, and have been working hard.”

“I don’t think anyone factored in a seven-hour bus ride. If anyone does have the means to help out, we would love it. It’s for the kids. They’ve worked so hard all season long.” 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.