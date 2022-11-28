Mystery as cryptocurrency co-founder dies ‘unexpectedly’ in his





The co-founder of a prominent cryptocurrency firm has died “unexpectedly” aged 30. Tiantian Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley trader who helped found the digital asset company the Amber Group, “passed away unexpectedly in his sleep” on Wednesday.

In a statement posted to company’s website, the firm said the news came with “the deepest sadness and a heavy heart”. Also known as “TT”, he was described as a “devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend”. The statement continued: “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. “He is survived by his wife and their beloved son.

Back in 2019, Mr Kullander made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and the Amber Group was most recently valued at $3 billion. The statement hailed Mr Kullander as "instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success", praising his work as a "respected thought leader" who was "widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry". It continued: "He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth.

“We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time. “TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream.”

Mr Kullander was part of the team that founded the Hong Kong-based firm back in 2017. Tributes paid to Mr Kullander online called him “the best of the best” and a “genuine, standup guy”.