NAB Signs Multimillion-Dollar, Long-Term Cloud Deal With Amazon

NAB has annouced a multimillion-dollar, long-term deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com. company, to further drive NAB’s cloud-first technology strategy.

NAB has become a market-leader in cloud transition thanks to its ambitious multi-cloud approach, which includes the extended and expanded collaboration.

The latest deal between the two organisations includes acceleration of the migration of key critical workloads to AWS.

AWS and NAB have also agreed on a fresh partnership, with AWS Graviton processors that offer the best price-to-performance for cloud workloads, helping NAB improve efficiency and sustainability in the cloud.

NAB Group Executive Technology and Enterprise Operations, Patrick Wright says NAB’s substantial investment in the cloud and collaboration with AWS was enabling it to be more innovative, agile, and cost effective in delivering great customer experiences.

“NAB’s Simple Home Loans, internet banking, NAB Connect online business platform, and recently released NAB Now Pay Later service are just a few of the customer services being enabled by the cloud,” says Wright.

“The cloud is powering our ability to deliver new and improved services to market more quickly, with added reliability.”

“NAB also benefits from significant investment AWS is making in world-class highly secure and resilient global infrastructure, as part of the cloud shared security model.”

“In combination with NAB’s investments in security, we create a highly secure environment to keep our customers and the bank safe.” he said.

NAB began pushing its cloud programme harder in 2018, and now 70% of its applications are in the cloud.

In June, the bank became the first major Australian bank to move its business banking online platform to the cloud, moved its Global FX & Trading Platform (Murex) to the cloud, and partnered with AWS and three other international banks to launch the Global Open Finance Challenge.

“We’ve had a long and proud relationship with AWS dating back to 2013 and we are excited to extend this collaboration,” Mr Wright said.

“AWS is a critical partner in our technology strategy and is helping us deliver new and innovative experiences for our customers.”

We will soon complete our roll-out of Amazon Connect, AWS’s ‘smart’ cloud contact centre offering, which will be delivered across all of NAB Group’s call centres.” he said

Amazon Connect is an omnichannel Cloud Contact Centre that helps businesses deliver stellar customer care at a reduced cost.

The programme employs artificial intelligence (AI) to connect NAB customers with the most appropriate, expert, Australia-based contact centre team member.

Customers can call via a button within the Internet banking app and be fully authenticated without having to answer a list of personal questions on the phone, as part of NAB’s digital internet banking experience.

According to Mr Wright NAB was benefitting from Amazon Connect’s superior automation and AI capabilities, which are helping the bank operate customer contact centres more efficiently and provide a more tailored experience for customers.

“We want to deliver more personalised experiences for customers, aligned to their preferences in how they want to interact with us,” Mr Wright said.

NAB has recently lowered costs for its cloud-based infrastructure using AWS services and products, including AWS Graviton. In order to promote a company culture focused on efficiency and innovation for customers, NAB saved over $1 million per month in cloud costs using AWS services and products.

AWS Managing Director in Australia and New Zealand, Rianne Van Veldhuizen, says AWS was excited to play a key role in supporting NAB’s ambition to deliver innovative and intuitive digital experiences for customers.

“Cloud is one of the defining technologies of the financial services industry and AWS is helping banking leaders like NAB drive innovation and business growth.”

One of the key benefits of NAB’s transformation is the ability for the bank to become data-driven, which allows their data scientists, engineers, marketers, and other roles to make better informed decisions, faster,”

“We’re proud to help NAB continue to leverage the scale, resilience, and security of AWS to accelerate product development, operate more efficiently and more cost effectively while exceeding customer expectations and meeting the necessary compliance requirements.” Ms Van Veldhuizen said.

AWS introduced AWS Industry Quest: Financial Services at re:Invent, the global cloud computing community’s yearly convention, to provide cloud technologies for the financial services industry. NAB was AWS’s first Australian beta customer to test this experience.

Since 2018, NAB has been one of the biggest technology talent employers in the southern hemisphere, training thousands of colleagues in cloud skills.

Through the Cloud Guild program, more than 4500 industry-recognised certifications have been issued to NAB employees.