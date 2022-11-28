National Grid poised to trigger emergency blackout plan in hours

The National Grid is poised to announce an emergency blackout-preventing plan for tomorrow evening that would see householders paid to reduce their energy usage. The Electricity Systems Operator (ESO) has said that — as a result of pressure on the French energy grid — it is considering starting up the so-called Demand Flexibility Service for the first time tomorrow evening, with a final decision expected at 2.30pm today. The scheme would see the public encouraged to take a variety of energy saving measures — such as, for example, lowering the heating and turning off appliances — at peak times. Televisions could also end up being switched off to save power — with the introduction of the scheme awkwardly coinciding with England facing off against Wales in the World Cup.

A spokesperson for the National Grid ESO told LADBible: “What has happened is that the ESO has issued an indicative notice on BMRS to alert demand flexibility service providers that we may issue a requirement at 2:30pm for the use of DFS tomorrow night.

“We’re still assessing what requirement we might need, so it’s still possible that we will issue a requirement for 0MW at 2:30pm that will stand down the use of the DFS tomorrow night.”

