NCIS LA star’s major change she wants to make to Kensi

Kensi Blye (played by Daniela Ruah) has become one of the most beloved elements of the wildly successful NCIS franchise, having spent well over a decade on the NCIS: Los Angeles task force. Opening up about her high-profile TV role, the CBS star admitted there is still room for improvement as she teased some major developments for Kensi’s unstable family life in the upcoming seasons.

Daniela has revealed her hopes for Kensi to improve her relationship with her mother in the coming seasons of NCIS: LA.

Julia Feldman (Laura Harring) was first introduced in the third season of the hit spin-off and has since made sporadic appearances over the years.

She made several guest appearances throughout the eighth season but was last seen in just a single episode towards the end of season 10.

“I think I would change the relationship with her mom,” Daniela confirmed when asked what would be the one thing she would change about Kensi.

