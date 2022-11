He has appeared in just two episodes of season 20 so far, Unearth and Leave No Trace.

Filming for NCIS’s 2022-23 outing is still ongoing, so there’s a strong chance Ducky will be making an appearance in the back half of the season next year.

“I’ll be going out to shoot it, health permitting, if and when they need me,” he told the RadioTimes.

The 89-year-old actor confirmed he and his wife Katherine are still working, though they have slowly started to make plans for full retirement.