Netflix Dominates Nielsen Streaming Chart With Originals

Netflix wiped out the competition on the Nielsen Streaming chart during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 with five of its original programs leading the Top 10. In order, Ryan Murphy’s “The Watcher,” “Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” book-to-TV adaptation “From Scratch,” reality show “Love Is Blind” and true crime film “The Good Nurse” all topped 1 billion viewing minutes — a feat normally shared by several different platforms and the fifth time the streamer has done so since 2020.

Since the beginning of 2020, only 14 of the 148 measurement weeks recorded (between Dec. 30, 2019 through Oct. 30, 2022) have featured five or more titles with 1 billion viewing minutes in the same week, the majority of them powered by hits from multiple platforms. For example, during the week of Sept. 5 2022, five billion-minute-topping titles came from four differing platforms.

Netflix has controlled half of the Nielsen chart with programming topping the billion mark on four other occasions, during the weeks of Dec. 30, 2019; Jan. 20, 2020; March 30, 2020 and Nov. 23, 2020, with a mix of both acquired titles (“The Office,” “All American” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” to name a few) and original programming (like “You,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Virgin River” and “The Witcher.”)

In the week leading up to Halloween 2022, the true crime series “The Watcher” topped the Nielsen list for the second week in a row with 1.2 billion minutes viewed, despite experience a viewing drop of 54% from the week prior. After that, “Cabinet of Curiosities” made its debut at No. 2 with 1.1 billion viewing minutes. “From Scratch,” “Love Is Blind” and “The Good Nurse,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, followed behind with 1.02, 1.01 and 1 billion minutes viewed, respectively.

Starring Zoe Saldaña in the romantic drama, “From Scratch” jumped up 96% from its opening weekend, resonating most with viewers from multicultural backgrounds, including nearly a fourth coming from Hispanic homes and nearly a third from African American homes. Thanks to its unique episodic releases, “Love Is Blind” notched a 48% viewing increase over the past interval after dropping three more installments in Season 3. Half of the viewership increase was driven by individuals in the 18-34 demo. Finally, “The Good Nurse” resonated most with those above 35, with 40% of the viewing audience having also previously watched another popular true crime title, Netflix’s “Dahmer.”