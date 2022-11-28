New Norway Pavilion Knit Throw Pillow From EPCOT – WDW News Today

Add an extra bit of Disney charm to your winter decorations with this knit throw pillow from the Norway Pavilion in EPCOT.

Norway Pavilion Knit Throw Pillow – $34.99

The front of the pillow is blue, featuring the tiered Stave Church building on the center.

Red, white, and blue flags are above the silhouettes of antlered deer.

A Mickey head with the Norway flag is at the top.

The back is a solid fuzzy white.

A tag also featuring a Mickey head flag is at the bottom.

This pillow is available in The Fjording at the Norway Pavilion.

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is currently ongoing. The Norway Pavilion doesn’t have its own holiday kitchen but it does have a Storyteller show featuring the magical barn Santa.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.