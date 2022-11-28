Categories
New Norway Pavilion Knit Throw Pillow From EPCOT – WDW News Today


Add an extra bit of Disney charm to your winter decorations with this knit throw pillow from the Norway Pavilion in EPCOT.

Norway Pavilion Knit Throw Pillow – $34.99

Norway Pavilion knit throw pillow

The front of the pillow is blue, featuring the tiered Stave Church building on the center.

norway pavilion knit pillow 4368

Red, white, and blue flags are above the silhouettes of antlered deer.

norway pavilion knit pillow 4369

A Mickey head with the Norway flag is at the top.

norway pavilion knit pillow 4365

The back is a solid fuzzy white.

norway pavilion knit pillow 4366

A tag also featuring a Mickey head flag is at the bottom.

This pillow is available in The Fjording at the Norway Pavilion.

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is currently ongoing. The Norway Pavilion doesn’t have its own holiday kitchen but it does have a Storyteller show featuring the magical barn Santa.

