New on Netflix in December 2022


Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the follow-up to Rian Johnson‘s 2019 whodunit starring Daniel Craig, and the highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin lead Netflix’s December 2022 offerings.

Following the trend that was set in Knives Out, Johnson builds on his appreciation for the whodunit genre in the next installment in the franchise: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (premiering on December 23). Craig reprises his role as world-famous detective Benoit Blanc and, this time, takes on a case of international proportions. Gone is the patriarchal aspect of the story that the first movie was built around. Here, the story centers on a dysfunctional group of “disrupters” who find themselves in the middle of a mind-boggling murder mystery that keeps revealing one baffling new layer after the other. Ed Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline make up the ensemble cast.

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes viewers back 1200 years into the past, long before anyone ever thought of tossing a coin to Geralt (Henry Cavill), or any other Witcher, for that matter. In the new four-part mini-series, which drops on Christmas Day, seven Elven outcasts – played by Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, Francesca Mills, and Huw Novelli join forces to fight an ultimate evil and save their reality from annihilation. But, as fans of the original series know far too well, the conjunction of the spheres (where the worlds of monsters, elves, and humans become one) is an inevitable event. It’s here in this tale that the first prototype Witcher is born. Someone has to stand up to all this chaos, right?

If a fast-paced spy adventure is your thing, be sure to check out The Recruit when it drops on December 16. Noah Centineo stars as Owen Hendricks, a young inexperienced lawyer who falls face-first into a life-threatening CIA conspiracy.

Fans of stop-motion animation rejoice, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio is finally coming to the streamer on December 9. The Oscar-winning filmmaker puts his unique storytelling skills to use in this new take on the children’s classic, which stars Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, and David Bradley.

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic book, and the stage musical it inspired, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, a young girl with a tenacious drive to chart her own path. Releasing to the streamer on Christmas Day, the musical event features a wonderful cast including the likes of Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Emma Thompson.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

The Glory*


God’s Crooked Lines
(2022)
*

The Interest of Love*


My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

and Volodymyr Zelenskyy*

Available 12/1

Dead End*
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes 🇯🇵–


JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes*

The Masked Scammer*


Qala
(2022)
*


Troll
(2022)
*


85%


82%


21 Jump Street
(2012)


Basketball Wives

Seasons 1 & 2


64%


85%


Coach Carter
(2005)


Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
(2018)
*


64%


84%


Hachiko: A Dog’s Story
(2009)


23%


40%


The Happytime Murders
(2018)

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special


Love Island: Season 3
(2021)
*

Meekah: Season 1


50%


77%


My Girl
(1991)


13%


70%


Peppermint
(2018)


53%


73%


Troy
(2004)

Available 12/2


Big Brother

Seasons 10 & 14[/tv_season_link_apple]
[tv_season_link_apple id=0ea6dd2e-03df-3e94-a84a-7c9e6663c104 tmeter=true]: Part 1*[/tv_season_link_apple]
[tv_season_link_apple id=cfcb404c-8a73-3f94-8fd6-4521df8c8f1b tmeter=true]*[/tv_season_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=de2f32fc-b208-3845-b6d1-e223efa43f79 tmeter=true]*[/movie_link_apple]
[tv_season_link_apple id=ff3e1416-0bfd-3974-91a4-82347eb61d56 tmeter=true]*[/tv_season_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=11e44937-fe09-30a9-b3a7-92bb90a52348 tmeter=true]*[/movie_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=d24f411a-9bba-45c4-89d4-b17d284fc707 tmeter=true]*[/movie_link_apple]
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
[movie_link_apple id=6c47a69c-e1b0-3af4-9d3d-65760e6156c5 tmeter=true]*[/movie_link_apple]

Available 12/3

[movie_link_apple id=aac3d5d4-fdaa-302d-937c-5c8e8dbd918b tmeter=true][/movie_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=7f01ccbe-dc90-30ea-b5f5-acad5c11ffc7 tmeter=true][/movie_link_apple]

Available 12/4

[tv_series_link_apple id=98ba5cca-03a4-3cd4-9277-6f6eca9655e6 tmeter=true]Seasons 17 & 31

Available 12/5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race*

Available 12/6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus*
Delivery by Christmas*
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?*

Available 12/7


Burning Patience
(2022)
*


94%


79%


Emily the Criminal
(2022)

I Hate Christmas*


The Marriage App
(2022)
*


*

Smiley*


Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
(2022)
(New episodes weekly)*

Available 12/8

The Elephant Whisperers*


In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
(2022)
*


Lookism: Season 1
(2022)
*

Available 12/9

CAT*


Dragon Age: Absolution: Season 1
(2022)
*


Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
(2022)
*


96%


89%


Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
(2022)
*


How to Ruin Christmas

: The Baby Shower*


79%


Money Heist: Korea: Joint Economic Area

Part 2*

Available 12/10


Alchemy of Souls: Season 1
(2022)
Part 2*


81%


87%


Prisoners
(2013)

Available 12/13


Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure: Season 1
(2022)
*


100%


Last Chance U: Basketball

: Season 2*


Single’s Inferno

: Season 2*

Tom Papa: What A Day!*

Available 12/14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone*
Glitter*
I Believe in Santa*
Kangaroo Valley*

Available 12/15

The Big 4*


Sonic Prime: Season 1
(2022)
*

Violet Evergarden: Recollections*
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery*

Available 12/16


A Storm for Christmas: Season 1
(2022)
*


60%


82%


Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
(2022)
*


Cook at All Costs: Season 1
(2022)
*


Dance Monsters: A Dance Competition

*

Far From Home*


Paradise PD

: Part 4*

Private Lesson*


The Recruit: Season 1
(2022)
*

Summer Job*


The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari
(2022)
*

Available 12/18


Side Effects
(2016)

Available 12/19

Trolley*


75%


67%


Trolls
(2016)

Available 12/20

A Not So Merry Christmas*
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1*

Available 12/21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner*


Emily in Paris: Season 3
(2022)
*


I Am a Killer

: Season 4*

Available 12/22


75%


Alice in Borderland

: Season 2*

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre*

Available 12/23


93%


89%


Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
(2022)
*

Piñata Masters!*

Available 12/25


0%


78%


After Ever Happy
(2022)


Daughter From Another Mother

: Season 3*


90%


Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
(2022)
*

Time Hustler*


The Witcher: Blood Origin: Limited Series
(2022)
*

Vir Das: Landing*

Available 12/26


33%


45%


No Escape
(2020)


Treason: Season 1
(2022)
*

Available 12/27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution*

Available 12/28

7 Women and a Murder*
A Night at the Kindergarten*


The Circle

: Season 5 (New episodes weekly)*

Stuck with You*

Available 12/29

Brown and Friends*


Rise of Empires: Ottoman

: Season 2*

Available 12/30

Alpha Males*


43%


Chicago Party Aunt

: Part 2*


Secrets of Summer

: Season 2*


74%


100%


White Noise
(2022)
*

Available 12/31

Best of Stand Up 2022*

Leaving 12/9


21%


76%


The Shack
(2017)

Leaving 12/10


81%


58%


Fast Color
(2018)

Leaving 12/11


93%


Manhunt: Unabomber
(2017)

Leaving 12/14

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4


The Challenge

Seasons 12 & 25


85%


The Adventures of Merlin

: Seasons 1-5


Teen Mom 2

: Seasons 3 & 4

Leaving 12/15


66%


72%


The Danish Girl
(2015)

Leaving 12/27


100%


Instant Hotel: Season 1
(2017)

Leaving 12/28


78%


Shrek The Musical
(2013)

Leaving 12/31


88%


52%


1BR
(2019)


12%


53%


A Cinderella Story
(2004)


88%


93%


A Clockwork Orange
(1971)


A Little Princess
(2019)


63%


90%


Blood Diamond
(2006)


55%


87%


Blow
(2001)


91%


77%


Blue Jasmine
(2013)


94%


90%


Casino Royale
(2006)


63%


83%


Chocolat
(2000)


76%


74%


Eyes Wide Shut
(1999)


83%


74%


I Love You, Man
(2009)


30%


61%


Life as We Know It
(2010)


91%


80%


Men in Black
(1997)


38%


45%


Men in Black II
(2002)


67%


70%


Men in Black 3
(2012)


34%


49%


National Lampoon’s European Vacation
(1985)


93%


85%


National Lampoon’s Vacation
(1983)


11%


47%


New York Minute
(2004)


70%


79%


Point Break
(1991)


57%


64%


Police Academy
(1984)


41%


81%


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
(1990)


35%


67%


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
(1991)


19%


34%


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
(1993)


21%


50%


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
(2014)

