Nick Knowles blasts local council in Christmas parking fury

Nick Knowles has blasted a local council after it ticketed a “whole row” of cars parked on a single yellow line on a Sunday. Mr Knowles wrote on Twitter: “Congrats Cirencester & Gloucester cnclls. You hold an Xmas fayre to get shoppers into town & when they do & car parks are full you ticket everyone parked on a single yellow on a Sunday.” [sic]

The TV presenter added: “Whole rows of them! Hell of a way to support local businesses by driving people away.”

Many people commented underneath the original post to express their views. Some sided with Mr Knowles while others were less sympathetic.

Twitter user Jan Millett said: “Merry blooming Christmas eh? Hopefully everyone will appeal & thwart the councils’ plan to raise extra revenue? Just what we need when everyone is watching the pennies!”

Mark Thompson added: “That’s rip off Britain for you. Want you to help the community then fine you for doing so.”

