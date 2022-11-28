Nick Kyrgios has one wish, makes invitation to tennis stars

Nick Kyrgios is interested in playing an exhibition match in Australia and he has invited any interested tennis players to reach out to him. In December, Kyrgios will be competing at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and World Tennis League.

In 2023 May, Kyrgios will be taking on Holger Rune in an exhibition match in Kopenhagen. Kyrgios, who accepted Rune’s invitation to play an exhibition in the 19-year-old’s home country, would also like to play an exhibition in front of his home fans.

“This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me in Australia!! Let’s organize an exhibition match and sort it out,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kyrgios looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia

The inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup took place in 2019, in Riyadh.

The event didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, the Diriyah Tennis Cup is returning with some of the biggest names in the world competing. Kyrgios, who made the Wimbledon final this year, said he is excited about going to Saudi Arabia for the first time in his life.

“I’m very curious to go to a new place. I’ve never been before and I’m going with my girlfriend. We’re very excited to see what it’s about. I’ve got a very close family friend who lives there, and he only speaks very highly about Saudi.

I’m super excited to get there. I’m always looking forward to (playing) these sorts of events. It’s very important for the fans to be involved. Personally, I love going to places where they may not know so much about tennis, to try and draw some attention and get them to enjoy it.

I think that’s important. When I retire from tennis, I want to know that I left a mark and made a lot of new fans of the sport,” Kyrgios said of playing in Riyadh.