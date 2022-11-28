Noles Qualify for Its 24th NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team learned its postseason fate on Sunday night as the Seminoles were selected for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Noles will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., where they will face Northern Iowa (26-7) at 5:30 p.m. eastern on Friday, Dec. 2. If the Noles win, they will play the winner of No. 2 Minnesota and Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday Dec. 3. The Noles were seeded seventh in the region. This will be the third time that the Seminoles have been sent to Minneapolis for an NCAA Tournament match. The Noles played a Sweet 16 match in the Minneapolis in 2011 and a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matches in 2009.

The Seminoles have been a staple in the NCAA Tournament under Head Coach Chris Poole. The Noles will be making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance under Poole. The Noles have only missed two tournaments since Poole’s arrival in 2008. Last season, the Seminoles won its first match in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 when they beat Kansas State in three sets.

The Seminoles finished 30th in the RPI this season and built a great resume through a season that featured many different lineups because of the injury bug. The Seminoles put together key wins over top 50 teams in James Madison, Yale and two wins over Miami. The Seminoles tallied 11 total wins in ACC play and have now won 10 or more conference matches in 17 seasons dating back to 2005.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Volleyball), Instagram (fsuvolleyball) and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Volleyball).