Norway Gazettes Regulation Establishing 2023 Allowances, Rules

The Norwegian Official Gazette Nov. 23 published Regulation No. FOR-2022-11-22-2002, establishing allowances and rules concerning business trips for 2023. The regulation includes measures establishing: 1) a 98 Norwegian kroner (US$9.92) daily deductible and taxable cost for employees with free board during the commuting stay or with board covered on account; 2) specific tax-free allowance rates for business trips, with or without accommodation; 3) deductible and taxable benefits for wholly or partially free board and lodging; 4) special rules for determining deductible or taxable benefits for private use of an employer’s car; 5) a daily, tax-free subsistence allowance of 300 kroner …