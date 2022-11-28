Categories
UK

Norway’s H&G cod, saithe auction prices hold firm in face of high


The average prices of trawl-caught headed and gutted (H&G) frozen cod sold on Norway’s daily whitefish auction are continuing to hold firm despite a hike in catches over recent weeks, with larger sizes even seeing a price spike in week 47 (Nov. 21-27) according to the latest data from Norges Rafisklag. […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: