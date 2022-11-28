Norway’s H&G cod, saithe auction prices hold firm in face of high

The average prices of trawl-caught headed and gutted (H&G) frozen cod sold on Norway’s daily whitefish auction are continuing to hold firm despite a hike in catches over recent weeks, with larger sizes even seeing a price spike in week 47 (Nov. 21-27) according to the latest data from Norges Rafisklag. […]

