Norway’s Øya Festival announce first acts for 2023 line-up

The organisers of Øya Festival (Øyafestivalen) have announced the first 14 acts that will be joining the festival for its 2023 iteration, taking place in Oslo next August.

Heading up the announcement are Australian punk band Amyl And The Sniffers, who last played at the festival in 2018 in support of their self-titled debut album. They will be joined by the likes of American indie-pop duo TV Girl, London post-punk band High Vis and Swedish singer-songwriter Håkan Hellström. A full list of acts on the first announcement can be found below.

Øya Festival 2023 will take place between Tuesday August 8 and Saturday August 12 at Oslo’s Tøyen Park (Toyenparken). Its 2022 line-up included performances from acts such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz, Beabadoobee and Yard Act.

In a five-star review of the festival, NME praised it as “the festival of the future”.

“While many festivals are gloating of starting to have gender-split line-ups, Øya have been quietly celebrating such diversity for years,” it read. “Most still struggle to be green, but Øya runs on renewable energy, offers mostly sustainable food and nails it when it comes to recycling, planet-friendly loos and promoting environmentalism. Loads of festivals, too, have homogenous line-ups, but Øya spotlights the best of their backyard while cherry-picking global superstars.”

Further additions to the 2023 festival are expected to come in the following months. In the meantime, both individual day passes and week-long passes are available via Ticketmaster Norway.

Øya Festival 2023’s first line-up announcement is:

Amyl & The Sniffers

ARY

Beharie

Bo Milli

Daufødt x Eric Aas

Gard Nilssen’s Supersonic Orchestra x Obongjayar

Håkan Hellström

High Vis

Jonas Benyoub

Marstein

TV Girl

Veps