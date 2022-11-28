Norwegian extends CashPoints validity

Norwegian is extending CashPoints for passengers awarded them as a refund for cancelled flights during the pandemic.
Passengers now have until the end of 2023 to spend them.
The airline’s passengers can pay in CashPoints for flight tickets, checked baggage, seat reservations, pre-booked meals and more.
There are no restrictions on the number of available seats.
CashPoints are Norwegian’s digital currency.
Norwegian Reward members earn CashPoints on flights, hotel bookings, and car rental.
Related News Stories : Two dead after a plane crashes into fire truck Aer Lingus’ US services increase 236% in a year Virgin Atlantic pulls support for Heathrow third runway Which? reveals worst UK airport for security queues Emirates adding third flight to Colombo Airports could ditch 100ml liquid restriction by 2024
Source link