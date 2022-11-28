Norwegian MP presents written question to Minister for Foreign

Norwegian MP Ingrid Fiskaa (SV-Socialist Left Party) presented a question over the Turkish attacks against Rojava.

The question is as follows: “NATO’s Secretary General says that Turkey has the right to defend itself against acts of terrorism.

Does the foreign minister agree with Jens Stoltenberg that the recent bombing of Aleppo and Kobane in Syria was self-defence, or does the minister think that it is a breach of international law to attack densely populated areas in neighboring countries?

Justification

On Saturday 19 November, Turkey launched a military operation, with attacks against Kurdish areas in north-east Syria and northern Iraq. Turkey has bombed several targets and claims that over 250 people have been killed. It has also been reported that civilian targets such as a refugee camp have been hit by the attack.

Turkey carried out 25 airstrikes in Aleppo province and near the city of Kobane late on Saturday evening. The affected area is controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF played a central role in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

Turkey has also announced that they will step up a new ground offensive. President Erdogan has stated, among other things, that “There is no question that this operation will be limited to just an air operation.”

Despite the fact that the attack violates the UN Charter’s prohibition against war of aggression, international condemnations await. There have been almost no reactions from Turkey’s NATO allies to these serious violations of international law. And in an interview with SVT, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the PKK is an organization that operates from both Iraq and Syria. They are classified as terrorists by the EU and other organizations. Turkey has the right to defend itself against acts of terrorism.”