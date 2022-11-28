‘Novak Djokovic is an animal on the tennis court’, says top

Novak Djokovic has been one of the best players in the indoor Masters 1000, with more than 50 wins and six titles. Novak became the only player with 50 indoor Masters 1000 wins a few weeks ago in Paris, but the seventh indoor Masters crown slipped from his hands after a narrow loss to Holger Rune.

Although the title eluded him, Djokovic had more notable achievements at the Masters 1000 level. Paris was Novak’s eighth Masters 1000 indoor final, leaving his former coach Boris Becker with seven and at the top of the standings.

Since the Masters 1000 series began in 1990, 72 indoor tournaments have been played. Between 1990 and 2008, players battled for two Masters 1000 indoor titles, with the Paris Masters being the last in 2009. It was the season in which Novak reached his first indoor Masters final, and the most since 2013.

Djokovic has been a player to beat in Paris ever since, securing every record in the latest Masters event. Masters 1000 of the season and standing as the proud owner of six titles. Djokovic had to work hard in the second round against American hitter Maxime Cressy.

The Serbian scored a 7-6, 6-4 win in one hour and 43 minutes, keeping the focus and the pressure on. Novak dropped six points off the serve and converted one of five break points to make the difference. Cressy took a 4-3 lead in the second set before Djokovic chained three straight games to come out on top.

Novak edged out Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-1 in the third round after another solid performance. The Serb suffered just one break and broke four times from eight chances to control the scoreboard and cruise to the Round of 16. It didn’t stop there, Djokovic crushed young Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-0 6-3 in a quick 74 minutes.

The Serb became the first player with 50 indoor Masters 1000 wins and set the semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Wilander on Nole Djokovic

Reflecting on a healthy rivalry between the Big 3 through the last two decades, Wilander shared his assessment of how each of the three greats made their mark on the world stage.

“Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak Djokovic came on stage to spoil the party,” Wilander said in a recent interview with Eurosport. The three-time Australian Open and French Open champion also lauded the Serb for his physical and mental strength and dominance on the court.

“The guy is physically an absolute exception and emotionally an animal on the tennis court – amazing,” Wilander said on Djokovic.