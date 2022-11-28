Nuno Mendes leaves pitch in tears after suffering injury at World

Nuno Mendes could not stop himself from crying as he was substituted with an injury during the first half of Portugal’s high-profile World Cup meeting with Uruguay on Monday evening. The 20-year-old was not selected to feature in his side’s group stage victory over Ghana last week with a thigh problem but returned to the fold at left-back against Uruguay at Lusail Stadium.

Mendes managed to get through the opening 40 minutes with minimal problems but stayed down after suffering an awkward landing as half-time approached to spark fears over his ability to continue. He was eventually replaced by Raphael Guerreiro and was clearly emotional as he trudged down the tunnel with tears rolling down his face while flanked by a member of Portugal’s medical team.

His team-mates went on to take the lead in the second half, with Bruno Fernandes putting the one-time European champions ahead shortly before the hour mark despite the goal appearing to have been scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was ultimately deemed to have not touched the ball on its way into the net. Portugal later doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in stoppage time, with Fernandes stepping up to send Sergio Rochet the wrong way and rubber-stamp the result.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos insisted before kick-off that it would be a difficult match for his players, who scraped past Ghana in their opening game at the World Cup but were coming up against better opponents in Uruguay and the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez in attack.

