Officials to give update on 73-year-old Florida pastor who





UPDATE:On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. “We’re hoping he’s still in this area,” he said. Lopez asked residents in the area to check their surveillance video and inform officials if they think it could be helpful. He said this could be helpful in establishing a timeline. The sheriff said tips have been called in but nothing has panned out.Lopez said the surrounding area includes swamp and dense vegetation that is difficult to search. Relatives said McClenton is friendly, but they do not want people to physically detain him if they seen him. Family members call him a “homebody” and say he has never wandered off or gotten lost before. Anyone who sees him is asked to take video and call police. “You see these things happen on the news but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” McClenton’s daughter said. “Our father is strong and he’s on a mission to get back to us.” Family members say he is in need of blood pressure and epilepsy medication. Previous story below:A family continues their desperate search for a missing man in Osceola county. Herman McClenton Sr., 73, went missing on Thanksgiving. He suffers from dementia. Thanksgiving was supposed to be a day of coming together, but now, this Thanksgiving has begun a period of uncertainty as the McClenton’s continue their search. WESH2’s Tony Atkins spoke with three of McClenton’s four sons. They’re in good spirits because they have each other.“There’s 13 of us. Four boys and the rest of them are all girls,” said Eric McClenton, laughing.They’re trying to keep good spirits, but Eric McClenton, Darryl Jackson and Herman McClenton Jr. are desperately searching for their missing father. McClenton Sr. went missing around 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. He was staying at the Emerald Island Resort with family when he went walking but never returned.“I’m not going nowhere. I have to find him. It’s a must,” McClenton Jr. said.The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video captured of McClinton Sr. on Friday at the resort.”We do have some video of him running behind houses, walking by houses,” Lopez said.However, the video gave no clues on McClinton Sr.’s current whereabouts. The family is hoping fliers they’re distributing will hopefully meet the right person’s eyes.He was last seen in a dark plaid shirt, blue jeans a red hat and black shoes. His boys say they’ll continue searching and hope the public keeps an eye out as well. “The police are doing what they need to do, and we respect that but we gotta do our part. We have to do our part,” Eric McClenton said.”We just want him home. He’s a pastor. He’s a good man, and all of his kids miss him, and we just want him home,” Beverley Porter, a relative, said.If anyone knows where Herman McClenton may be or has seen him, they’re asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

