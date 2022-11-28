Ogilvy Expands Relationship with Boehringer Ingelheim

L-R: Ogilvy chief experience officer, Jason Davey and Ogilvy Health managing partner David Bailey.

Ogilvy Network ANZ has significantly expanded its relationship with Boehringer Ingelheim (BI), recently winning work for its Livestock Division in a competitive pitch.

Ogilvy has been tasked with enhancing the online experience of BI’s livestock customers, with specialists from Ogilvy’s Health and Experience teams collaborating to provide solutions. Ogilvy has successfully worked with the Companion Animals division since 2009 including brands such as Frontline, and in 2017 the Nexgard brands were included.

As part of the new appointment, Ogilvy will utilise both the technical knowledge within its Ogilvy Experience team and the know-how of Ogilvy Health to merge the online presence of five livestock brands into one, holistic solution. Ogilvy’s technical expertise will also enable applications of BI’s globally approved tech solution to the process.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s head of customer experience, Fernando Villalon said the partnership placed the customer at the heart of the strategy: “As a leader in animal health we know the treatment landscape for livestock is complex with new products coming to market regularly. We wanted to support our veterinarians, livestock producers and rural store owners with an online experience that makes sense. Boehringer Ingelheim’s digital strategy is to deliver one customer-centric multi-species website hosting all our digital asset sand up-to-date industry information in one place to provide the best customer experience.”

Ogilvy’s chief experience officer, Jason Davey said: “Part of Ogilvy’s strength is the ability to apply strategic thinking and a range of other capabilities to CX requirements. As a result, the solution we’ll be working on will deliver a unique offering for farmers in need of animal health guidance, support, and products. The end result will be a solution that will not only grow online share of voice for BI’s brands, but one that is entirely centred around the needs of BI’s customers. It’s a great opportunity for Ogilvy to utilise broad expertise across the group to enhance BI’s customer experience.”

Ogilvy will work across the full breadth of strategy development, CX planning and journey mapping, creative and design, content creation, UX validation, and website development support as part of its appointment.

Ogilvy Health managing partner David Bailey added: “This work will create and launch new portfolio branding to unite the existing brands, with direct benefits to farmers. Further, it will be the first project to do this globally for BI, with an opportunity to expand to a global rollout. The entire team is excited to get started.”