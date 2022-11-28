Olivia Colman’s 10 Best Movies, According To Letterboxd

Olivia Colman is currently starring in Sam Mendes’ latest drama Empire of Light, a film for which she’s already receiving a great amount of critical praise and attention. Over the past few years, Colman has provided outstanding performances in countless independent dramas and big-budget family flicks.





After her surprising but deserving Oscar win in 2019, Colman has rapidly become one of the industry’s most beloved and desired names. But despite her increasing popularity, the actress continues to choose her projects wisely and maintain a consistent quality in her filmography.

10/10 Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021) – 3.4/5

Olivia Colman’s filmography is basically split into two sections: prestigious independent movies for which she often receives critical attention, and more lighthearted family movies where she’s given the chance to fully let loose with a silly and entertaining role. Ron’s Gone Wrong falls firmly into the latter category.

Olivia Colman provides the role of Donka in the film, offering her voice alongside a hugely talented cast of famous comedians, including Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Rob Delaney. However, she always manages to hold her own and her character remains one of the films’ standouts.

9/10 The Lost Daughter (2021) – 3.5/5

Olivia Colman earned her third Academy Award nomination for The Lost Daughter, a gripping drama that carefully navigates the intricate struggles of motherhood and isolation. She carries the entire film on her shoulders, bringing debut director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sharp screenplay to life.

Colman’s protagonist Leda is one of her most vulnerable and compelling characters to date, displaying a huge range of emotions in her transparent depiction of what it means to be a mother. Maggie Gyllenhaal provides one of the best female directorial debuts in recent memory, promoting a message that all audiences need to hear.

8/10 Locke (2013) – 3.6/5

Despite never actually appearing in Locke, Olivia Colman manages to keep the audience enthralled from start to finish with her captivating vocal performance. The story follows Tom Hardy’s character Ivan Locke, driving to accompany Colman’s character as she goes into labor and speaking with her on the phone throughout the journey.

Tom Hardy is the only actor that actually appears on-screen in Locke, but director Steven Knight still manages to keep things interesting by creating drama at every possible moment. It’s a thrilling viewing experience, and one that really stands out as unique within Colman’s repertoire.

7/10 The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain (2021) – 3.6/5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is one of the few modern biopics that actually justifies its existence by presenting a bold and eccentric dramatization of its real-life subject. Benedict Cumberbatch shines in the lead role, with Erik Wilson’s beautiful cinematography bringing every single frame to life in a mesmerizing way.

Colman narrates the story in certain scenes, and though her role might initially seem minor, it’s hard to imagine the emotional impact of this story hitting quite as hard without her inclusion. It’s one of the best inclusions of a movie narrator in recent memory, and her powerful readings prove that she was a perfect choice.

6/10 The Lobster (2015) – 3.8/5

Yorgos Lanthimos’ absurdist style certainly won’t be for everybody, but The Lobster might just be his most accessible project. The film follows Colin Farrell’s character David, as he’s forced to navigate a puzzling dystopian society to find the love of his life – or risk being permanently transformed into a lobster.

The Lobster could easily have been an irredeemable disaster, but Lanthimos’ sharp screenplay and the entire cast’s dedicated performances somehow allow it to really shine and make sense. Although playing a supporting character, Colman thrives in this uncomfortable and absurd setting, fully understanding the many nuances of Lanthimos’ style.

5/10 Tyrannosaur (2011) – 3.8/5

Though she’d starred in several British films and series before this, Tyrannosaur was one of the first projects to put Colman’s name on the map for international audiences. It’s only a small-scale story, but her riveting performance elevates the narrative into something unshakably powerful.

Even a decade after its release, many still consider Tyrannosaur to be Olivia Colman’s best film yet. It might not have the flashy acting of her later career, or the large budget of her more mainstream projects, but there’s something about this stirring drama that still touches audiences across the world.

4/10 The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (2021) – 3.9/5

The Mitchells vs The Machines represents the peak of Olivia Colman’s voice acting work, allowing her to dive head-first into a hilarious villainous role that really takes advantage of her innate charm and charisma. It’s not often that the actress is given roles quite this entertaining, which is why it’s such a treat to watch.

The film boasts an extensive voice cast comprised of several popular comedians, such as Eric Andre, Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, yet Olivia Colman still manages to hold her own – and even steal the scene on several occasions.

3/10 The Favourite (2018) – 4.0/5

The Favourite marks the second on-screen collaboration between Olivia Colman and Yorgos Lanthimos, and it’s arguably their best work yet. Recounting a fictionalized story about England’s infamous Queen Anne, the film was praised for its creative storytelling and hilarious screenplay.

Many audiences cite The Favourite as the best piece of historical fiction of recent years, and a large part of that is due to Olivia Colman’s hilariously complex turn as Queen Anne. She brings the real-life figure to life in a way that no other actress could have managed, as proven by her momentous Oscar win.

2/10 Hot Fuzz (2007) – 4.0/5

Whilst most international audiences only know Colman for her acclaimed drama work, the actress is still famous in Britain for her early work in the comedy genre. From starring in classic sitcoms such as Peep Show to bigger-budget projects like Hot Fuzz, she’s got an excellent talent for comedy that many audiences don’t know about.

Edgar Wright really capitalizes on her comedic timing in Hot Fuzz, allowing the actress to deliver some of the film’s funniest and most memorable lines. Her role isn’t a huge one, but her dedication to the character makes her one of the most memorable additions to the cast.

1/10 The Father (2020) – 4.2/5

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins provide two career-best performances in The Father, navigating a heartbreaking story about family, memory, and responsibility. Florian Zeller’s screenplay hits all the right emotional notes, forging a story that’s tragically relatable for many audiences.

The Father is undeniably one of the most powerful and unforgettable stories of the past few years, and it’s wholly because of Colman and Hopkins’ on-screen chemistry that it soars so high. The film is a masterclass in emotional storytelling, representing the peak of both performers’ filmography.

