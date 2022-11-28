Over 75s eligible for free TV licence if they claim Pension

Many pensioners no longer live by themselves or with their partner and family at home and instead reside in a care home.

As a result of this, the rules regarding the TV licence are different. Those under the age of 75 who do not claim Pension Credit could receive a discount on the levy.

The Accommodation for Residential Care licence is for those aged 60 or over who is resident of a residential care home.

It also applies to those who live in supported housing or sheltered accommodation, according to Age UK.