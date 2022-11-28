OVO Energy customers may save up to £100 by cutting use at peak

OVO Energy has stated customers will be able to make a minimum of £1 for every kWh shifted below their personal target.

The more electricity a person shifts, the greater their ultimate reward will be.

According to the provider, the average home could earn approximately £50, but this could rise to £100 depending on usage and participation.

Raman Bhatia, CEO of OVO, said: “We’re pleased to be joining the National Grid Electricity System Operator’s Demand Flexibility Scheme and launching another trial which rewards customers for their efforts in making small but significant changes to the way they consume energy.

“We know that winter is going to be a challenging time for many, so relieving that pressure where we can, and supporting our customers has never been more important.”

