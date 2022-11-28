Owen Warner vows to be more ‘respectful’ to women after I’m A

Owen Warner, 23, who is currently single, said he “went in a boy and came out a man” on I’m A Celebrity and that includes learning about romance and love from fellow campmate Babatunde Aleshe.

“I will definitely be taking his advice into my relationships.”

“He was so respectful about her, the way he spoke about her, I was like right this is the sort of attitude I could learn a lot from.

“I was like listening to him talking about Leonie and I thought, I need to soak up everything this geezer has to offer.

Hollyoaks star Owen said: “Baba is the geeze for relationship advice, honestly, the way he talks about Leonie [his wife], I know they have got a beautiful relationship.

“Right now, I am thinking mum is not here? Where? All through the jungle I was chatting about my mum so much to everyone, just constantly. I spoke about her more than food and that is saying something.

He said: “It was absolutely horrible; I am never going to let that happen again.

They normally speak every day and so being in the jungle for three weeks was tough.

However, despite being single, Owen insists he is in no rush to find a girlfriend in the coming weeks as he is looking forward to catching up with mum Polly.

“I would also recommend it. I don’t think now I am going to get a trim without food!”

Owen also revealed that he has lost around 15lbs during his stint in the jungle. However, he is sure that he will be back to his normal weight in no time.

He continued: “I am 78kg, I was 85kg when I went in but give me a week and I will be back to 85. This week I reckon I am just going to eat as much as I can, pile it on and start gym next week I reckon.”