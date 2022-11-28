Categories
Pakistan vs England: Mark Wood ruled out of opening Test due to



England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the opening Test against Pakistan due to a hip injury sustained at the T20 World Cup.

Wood missed the semi-final and final of England’s T20 World Cup triumph in Australia through injury and was rested from the winter training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The 32-year-old was hoping be fit to to feature in the series opener, beginning in Rawalpindi on Thursday, although head coach Brendon McCullum confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Wood would not be involved.

“Mark Wood’s not going to make the first Test squad unfortunately because of his injury,” McCullum said. “We expect him to be ready for the second Test and otherwise we’ve got a full squad to pick from.”

More to follow…

