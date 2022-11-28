‘Pathetic’ state of Trafalgar Square Christmas tree sparks

T he “pathetic” state of the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree has prompted an online debate about the annual tradition.

The large Spruce tree, which is a gift from Norway in recognition of the UK’s help during World War II, was installed today and its threadbare foliage immediately got people talking.

Workmen putting the final touches to the tree in Trafalgar Square / PA

One person joked: “I’ve always thought the Trafalgar Sq tree has forever been a sad pathetic sight. Time to call off this joke once and for all.

“Time for a tree that lifts the spirits instead of driving one to look for a bottle of spirits.”

The tree, which has been given every year since 1947, is a centrepiece at the London landmark every Christmas but has attracted some negatives comments due to its condition in recent years.

Writing on Twitter, one user said the tree looked like it had “been recycled” from a previous year while another person said they should have got “a plastic one down from the attic” instead.

Another Twitter user, writing as Larry the Cat, said the tree looked like it had been transported as handluggage on a budget airline.

Even the British Embassy in Oslo felt the need to go online to say the tree had been “in perfect condition when it left” and was a symbol of the close relationship between the two countries.

But the tree did have some defenders with Westminster council’s deputy leader Tim Roca saying it was “a wonderful gesture of friendship”.

He added: “Perhaps we should stop knocking it just because it doesn’t look like it’s out of Disney.”