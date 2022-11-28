Categories
Paul McCartney Never Spent a Christmas on the Road

Despite all of the tours Paul McCartney has done in his long career, he has never spent a Christmas on the road. He’s always managed to be with family every year. That’s a Christmas miracle.

Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, filming a Christmas special for the BBC, 1973.
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda | Jeremy Grayson/Radio Times via Getty Images

Paul McCartney has never spent a Christmas on the road

In 2015, Paul answered fans’ Christmas-related questions on his website. One fan asked, “Have you celebrated any Christmas’ on the road?”

