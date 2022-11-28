Paul McCartney Never Spent a Christmas on the Road

Despite all of the tours Paul McCartney has done in his long career, he has never spent a Christmas on the road. He’s always managed to be with family every year. That’s a Christmas miracle.

Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda | Jeremy Grayson/Radio Times via Getty Images

Paul McCartney has never spent a Christmas on the road

In 2015, Paul answered fans’ Christmas-related questions on his website. One fan asked, “Have you celebrated any Christmas’ on the road?”

Paul revealed that he’s never spent Christmas on the road. He said, “No! I have always tried to be off. We always kind of specified that we wanted to be home.”

The only time Paul came close to being on the road on Christmas was during his time with The Beatles, before he had a family. “We used to have a Christmas show,” Paul said. “We used to get dressed up! And actually it was really cool because it was a sort of like a panto, but with musical people. A musically packaged show but with all sorts of little Christmassy things.

“It was great because we would just show up in our car – at the stage door – in our overcoats and everything. We’d jump out, go to the dressing room, and about five minutes later we were on!

“What we would do is the opening of the show, where they had a fake helicopter set. That came and appeared to land, and someone would introduce us: ‘Ladies and Gentleman…’ to all the screams. We would walk down, ‘Yay!’ and wave, wave, wave… and then walk off! Go back to our dressing room, and then come on again later!

“So anyway, I don’t even think that was Christmas day! It would have been the week of Christmas. So that was fun. But no, Christmas has always been kind of sacrosanct.”