Pensioner issues warning after being targeted five times by

Denis Robinson, 85, from Nottingham, has sadly found himself the target of multiple scams by different criminals. The former journalist has been hit a total of five times by five different scammers.

Mr Robinson is now being supported by a partnership between Nationwide Building Society and older person’s charity Independent Age.

He explained: “The most spectacular scam was when I had a glossy leaflet through my door advertising gardening services for older people.

“It looked professional and as a result I didn’t think to check how much the person would charge.

“After two hours’ work, he told me I owed him £2,300 and said he’d be in trouble with his boss if I didn’t pay up. I was numb with shock.

