People Are Criticizing Adele’s Vocals At Her Vegas Residency, And

One TikTok with around 600,000 views featured Adele’s closing number of “Love Is A Game.” In the clip, Adele didn’t sound perfect — some of the notes were flat, strained, and just overall not her best.



@__Onixivy_ / @nickoserna / Via Twitter: @__Onixivy_

At this date, her voice did sound slightly thinner than normal in a few clips — but she still slayed the fuck out of “Easy On Me,” “Hello,” “Turning Tables,” and other songs that night.