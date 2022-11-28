Pets and kids can visit Santa at these events around the Piedmont





Santa’s visiting the Piedmont Triad! Kids and four-legged fur babies are invited to take their photo with the jolly old elf at these events. Add some magic to their holiday season and capture a great memory with Santa. If you want your business or organization featured among this list where kids or pets can meet with Santa send an email with event information and details to NewsTips@WXII12.comSanta at Mast General Jolly Old St. Nick is making an appearance as he starts making his list and hearing everyone’s Christmas wishes. Be sure to pay him a visit! Bring along the kids and well-behaved dogs for an unforgettable Christmas memory. Also, bring your own camera for the photo op!Dates: Dec 10-11 (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.), Dec 17-18 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)Location: Mast General Store at 516 North Trade Street, Winston-Salem Find out more: Santa at Mast GeneralSippin’ With Santa Santa is coming back to Black Mountain Chocolate. Elves will offer handcrafted treats, fresh cookies, and hot drinking chocolate to enjoy during the holiday festivities. Date: Dec. 11 (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)Location: Black Mountain Chocolate at 450 North Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem Other: With a $10 minimum purchase, family and friends can visit with Santa and snap a photo on your personal devices!Find out more: Sippin’ With SantaSanta at the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro Make sure the kids stop by and see Santa as part of the Santa at the Biltmore Hotel event in Greensboro. Santa visits are free and make sure to bring a camera!Dates: Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18, 23 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)Find out more: Santa at the Biltmore Hotel in GreensboroHanes MallIt’s time to visit Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas! Hanes Mall will once again welcome Santa to meet and greet all kids and kids-at-heart. Visits are always free. There will be photo packages available for purchase. Dates: Daily until Dec. 24Location: Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem Santa’s Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.Special Hours Information: Saturday, Dec. 24 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)Please note: Santa takes a break to feed the reindeer from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday thru Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.Reserve a visit with Santa! Find out more: Visit with Santa at Hanes MallPaws & Claws Pet Photos at Hanes Mall Dog and cat owners are invited to mix and mingle as they get their favorite pet’s photos taken with Santa.Dates: Every Monday through Dec. 12 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)Location: Hanes Mall Find out more: Visit with Santa at Hanes MallFour Seasons Town Centre Embark on an enchanted adventure to take pictures with Santa. Join him to create magical memories you and your family will always remember!Dates: Daily until Dec. 24Location: Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro Reserve a visit with Santa! Find out more: Visit with Santa at Four Seasons Town CentreFriendly Center The Friendly Center in Greensboro will host Santa to meet with kids! Visits are free, photo packages are available for purchase. Dates: Dec. 1 – Dec. 24 Location: Friendly Center in Greensboro Santa’s Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.Special Hours Information: Saturday, Dec. 24 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)Please note: Santa takes a break to feed the reindeer from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday thru Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.Reserve a visit with Santa! The Blue Jean Christmas Photos event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)Find out more: Santa at Friendly Center The Beard Is Back Friendly Center will hold a special event to welcome Santa’s return for the holiday season as part of The Beard is Back. Date: Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. Location: Santa’s workshop next to Jason’s Deli at the Friendly Center in Greensboro. Find out more: Friendly CenterPaws & Claws Pet Photos With Santa Dog and cat owners are invited to mix and mingle as they get their favorite pet’s photos taken with Santa. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier at all times when not taking a picture with Santa. Pets are only allowed at Santa’s Workshop.Dates: Dec. 5 – Dec. 12 on each Monday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)Location: Friendly Center in Greensboro Find out more: Friendly Center Holly Hill Mall Come bring the kids for a visit with Santa! The man in the big suit will be at the mall daily until Christmas Eve. Dates: Daily until Dec. 24 (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)Location: Holly Hill Mall in Burlington Find out more: Visit with Santa at Holly Hill MallPet Photos With Santa Bring the pets to Holly Hill Mall in Burlington to visit with Santa and for photos. Dates: Dec. 5, 12, & 19 (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)Location: Holly Hill Mall in Burlington Find out more: Visit with Santa at Holly Hill Mall