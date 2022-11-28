Police take down ‘super cartel’ dealing one-third of Europe’s





European police have taken down a “super cartel” responsible for nearly half of the cocaine trade on the continent. Shown in dramatic footage, two of the 49 suspects arrested had their houses raided by Europol, with hundreds of thousands in cash seized. The criminals, who had been living lavish lives from the profits of their lucrative drug trafficking, face charges that could leave them in prison for the rest of their lives. It is one of the biggest raids in Europol history; more than 33 tons of illegal drugs were seized during the operation.

In the footage, dozens of police officers in black uniforms, holding shields and flashlights, can be seen breaking into a property. A subsequent search of the property shows several wads of cash stored in an orange Louis Vuitton bag as one man is handcuffed after being dragged out of bed. Another house is seen being raided by the police later on, following which a second man is arrested. Footage of his property shows dozens of supercars and vintage models, as well as a lavish swimming pool.

Law enforcement authorities in six different countries joined forces to take down the "super cartel" of drug traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between November 8 to 19. The agency said police forces involved in "Operation Desert Light" targeted both the "command-and-control centre and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe". Over 30 metric tons (33 tons) of drugs were seized during the investigations run in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UAE with the support of Europol.