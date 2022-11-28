Police urged to confiscate drivers’ phones on the spot

Safety experts at RoadAngel said it’s time for a zero-tolerance approach to the use of mobile phones while driving. Following the law change earlier this year, it is now completely illegal to hold and use any mobile phone, sat nav, tablets and other devices that can send and receive data, whilst driving.

Motorists are only permitted to use phones in certain circumstances such as making a 999 call or a contactless payment at a drive-through restaurant while the car isn’t moving.

Hands-free access (such as through voice-command systems) is also allowed under the new rules, as long as motorists aren’t holding the devices as they drive.

This means that a smartphone displaying a map is allowed if it is in a cradle and not touched by the driver while driving, but confusingly the same rule doesn’t apply to a fixed car infotainment system that the driver can touch.

Furthermore, if the cradle holding the smartphone or aftermarket sat nav device is placed in a position deemed to be obstructing sight of the road and traffic ahead, then a fine and points could soon follow.

