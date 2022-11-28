Popular skiing and snowboarding app Slopes over the weekend added support for the Apple Watch Ultra‘s Action Button, making it one of the few third-party apps with native support for the feature.
Apple Watch Ultra owners can program the Action Button to start a workout using the Slopes app, making it quicker to begin a skiing or snowboarding session. The Slopes app is designed to automatically determine your resort or backcountry location when a workout is started, so all that’s needed is to activate the Action Button.
There are a limited number of third-party apps that support the Action Button at this time, and popular titles like Strava have yet to implement support. Apps and features can be launched using Shortcuts, but it is more convenient for users when developers build the feature into their apps.
The Action Button can be customized through the Settings app on the Apple Watch Ultra. It supports several native Apple Watch functions, such as launching a workout, starting the stopwatch, adding a waypoint to the Compass app, starting a dive, activating the flashlight, and launching a user-created Shortcut.
Slopes is available for free from the App Store, but there is a premium subscription or a daypass subscription that is required to unlock all features. The developers behind Slopes are often quick to add new iOS functionality, so the app also offers Live Activity support for the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, widgets, and other features.
Popular Stories
Best Cyber Monday iPhone Deals Available Today
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Cyber Monday is no different. We’re tracking notable offers on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like the iPhone 13.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a…
All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get
Although Black Friday is now technically over, many Apple products are still seeing major discounts through the weekend as we head into Cyber Monday. In this article, you’ll find every Apple device with a notable Black Friday sale that’s still available. We’ll be updating as prices change and new deals arrive, so be sure to keep an eye out if you don’t see the sale you’re looking for yet.
Note:…
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals Available Today
Cyber Monday deals have been in full swing since Black Friday deals ended, and we’re seeing solid discounts on Apple devices. We’re highlighting the best sales for all of Apple’s product lines, and in this article you’ll find the best Cyber Monday sales on iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make …
Apple Engineer Addresses Lack of Lossless Support on New AirPods Pro
An Apple engineer has addressed the lack of lossless audio support in the second-generation AirPods Pro in a new interview. Current Bluetooth technology in the AirPods lineup means that Apple’s audio products do not support Apple Music Lossless audio. Apple has previously hinted that it may develop its own codec and connectivity standard that builds on AirPlay and supports higher quality…
Best Cyber Monday iMac and MacBook Deals Available Today
Our Cyber Monday coverage continues with the best deals you can find on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac. As with all holiday deals, we aren’t sure how long any of these will last, and prices are always fluctuating, so if you see something you want, be sure to buy it soon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may…
Nothing Phone 1 Displays AirPods Battery Level After Latest OS Update
Nothing Phone 1 users today began receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update, which adds support for displaying the battery percentage of connected AirPods, amongst other improvements and bug fixes.
If you own a Nothing Phone 1, you can check for the OTA update by going to Settings -> System -> System updates. Bear in mind that as support for displaying AirPods battery level is still an…
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals Available Today
We’re tracking all of the best Apple product discounts for Cyber Monday, and the Apple Watch always makes a great gift around the holiday season, so you’re guaranteed to find solid discounts right now. In this article, you’ll discover the best Cyber Monday sales on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors….
Source link