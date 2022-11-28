Prince Edward refused Duke title as King set on slimming down plans

He added: “They had some title, Lady and Viscount, but not that prince title and he accepted that. And this is part of that slimming down.”

Royal sources have since suggested the King is planning to hold on to the Edinburgh title to pass it on to his eldest granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, if she marries.

The insiders suggested the move would also serve as a tribute to the late Queen, who was styled the Duchess of Edinburgh from her wedding in 1947 until her accession in 1952.

They said: “Discussions are underway, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte.

“It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession.”

READ MORE: Queen thought Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview was ‘television nonsense’