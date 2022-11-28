Princess Anne doesn’t shake hands on walkabouts like other royals





Princess Anne does not shake hands with the public and shared the reason why in a previous interview. She is one of the few members of the Royal Family that doesn’t shake hands, with senior royals such as Kate Middleton and Prince William often extending their hands to people they meet.

In an ITV documentary "Queen of the World", which aired in 2018, the late monarch's daughter explained how the rules have changed. "I mean we never shook hands," she said. "The theory was that you couldn't shake hands with everybody, so don't start. So I kind of stick with that, but I notice others don't." Referring to younger members of the Royal Family, Anne laughed: "It's not for me to say that it's wrong, but I think that the initial concept was that it was patently absurd to start shaking hands. "And it seems to me that it's become a shaking hands exercise, rather than a walkabout, if you see what I mean. So that, it has changed."

The mother-of-two added: "I'm glad I'm not starting now, because at least you had people to talk to, and now you don't really. Phones are bad enough, but the iPads, you can't even see their heads. "You don't know who you're talking to. And I do get slightly, I either don't bother, or just say 'Look if you want to ask, you know, meet somebody, I suggest you put that down.' "It is weird, as people don't believe that they've experienced the event unless they've taken photographs. And usually you're standing immediately in front of them." The programme "Queen of the World" was a two-part series that focused on Her Late Majesty's role on the international stage. In the preview, a narrator explained that the idea of a walkabout was first introduced in the 1970s when the Queen decided to "shake things up" and "say hello to the crowds".

“Possibly feeling the grief of losing a beloved grandparent, lost in his own thoughts. Notice how William was looking around. He was there in a public capacity. He may have just lost his grandmother, but his job, as the eldest son of the King, is more important right now, than his grief.” There were parallels between the two brothers, however, according to the expert. Inbaal added: “There’s an interesting parallel between the two brothers, as they both hold their right hand at the exact same height and angle, adjusting their suits. “This mirroring, of taking the same action at the same time, shows their joint upbringing, their common core values, they are both aware of the world’s eyes on them. William and Kate are not holding hands. They’re working members of the Royal Family, and are sticking to protocol. King Charles III and the Queen Consort didn’t hold hands walking into Buckingham Palace either.” Why did Harry and Meghan not abide by this protocol? Inbaal explained: “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol, they’re walking hand in hand like regular citizens, as a non-royal married couple would. Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss, and as their eyes are down, they’re holding hands to keep track of each other’s whereabouts.”