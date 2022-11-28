Putin fearing Ukraine’s reach as Russia builds bomb shelters





Vladimir Putin is showing signs of fear in the face of potential air strikes from Ukraine as Russia has erected bomb shelter signs across the country, reports claim. Signs have been seen in Belgorod, only 25 miles from Ukraine, and Rostov-On-Don, 400 miles away, as well as Novokuznetsk, an industrial city in Siberia and the capital Moscow.

According to The Times, Russia’s Security Council recently ordered a full inventory of the country’s bomb shelters, which are generally found in the basements of blocks of flats. This comes as the US considers a proposal from Boeing to supply President Zelensky with small precision bombs that can be fitted to available rockets. The proposed system, called the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket motor, Reuters reported. The US is well stocked with both devices, with the system having a range of 100 miles.

Ukraine previously asked Washington for the 185-mile range ATACMS missiles, however, President Biden refused over fears that strikes into Russian territory would only escalate the conflict. However, with these GLSDBs Kyiv would be able to strike targets far behind the Russian frontlines. Kyiv has previously received HIMARS with a range of 50 miles and these missiles have helped their successful campaign to push back Moscow’s forces out of Ukrainian land. READ MORE: Boeing offers to make bombs for Ukraine and smash back Putin

However, analysts say that Moscow are pushing fears of an “invasion” in order to increase support for the war at home. The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, wrote: “Ukraine has no strategic interest in invading Russia and no ability to do so at such a scale.” Oleksii Arestovich, a senior military adviser in President Zelensky’s office, told The Times: “Our task is to liberate our territory. “By crossing the [Russian] border, we would become the aggressor. This would be extremely disadvantageous for us.”