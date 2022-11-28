Queen Letizia opts to wear ‘innovative’ £2,069 diamond earrings

Queen Letizia, 50, stepped out today to attend the opening ceremony of the Summit of Women Jurists. The Queen Consort looked wonderful in an outfit more suited to the winter months, as opposed to her usual summery dresses.

But it was Queen Letizia’s diamond earrings that commanded attention. The mother of two wore her Gold & Roses Double Dagger Earrings, which she has owned as far back as 2017.

They are 18-carat white gold earrings with diamonds that sell for a whopping 2,389.50 euros, or roughly £2,069 in British Sterling in the current Black Friday sales which last until December 1.

Their description says: “A trip to Marrakech unleashes this collection of jewellery with innovative and elegant shapes that evoke a walk through a city full of exoticism and mystery.

“Earrings inspired by the daggers of the Arab warriors.” Although Letizia opted to wear the white gold earrings today, she also owns the same pair in rose gold which she has worn on other occasions.

