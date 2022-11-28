Queen on how UK ‘nearly lost its sovereign’ in near-death encounter

The Queen famously adored animals throughout her 96-year-long life, owning several Corgis as well as more than 100 horses.

One of these – a police service horse named Burmese given to Her Majesty by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police – was known to be a particular favourite of hers.

The black mare, gifted to the Queen in 1969, was ridden by Her Majesty for the Trooping of the Colour for almost 20 years.

In 1986, Burmese retired and lived in Windsor, where she was also buried at Home Park Private at the age of 28. And it was there while visiting Burmese, that the Queen had a near-death encounter with a “huge stallion”.

Mr Brandreth recalled a story told to him by Ian Ogilvy, the English actor and novelist.

Mr Ogilvy said he had been presented to the Queen, who was wearing “tweeds, a headscarf, and muddy wellington boots”, during a polo match at Windsor.