Queen was ‘phenomenal mentor’ to Princess Kate





The Queen was a “phenomenal mentor” to Kate, according to a royal expert. Royal author Katie Nicholl said the Princess of Wales and the late monarch had a “close relationship”.

Ms Nicholl said it was in Elizabeth II’s interest to make sure the future Queen Consort was “prepared”. The royal expert highlighted how Kate, Prince William and their children went on holiday to Balmoral every summer to spend time with the royal matriarch. The royal author said: “And those were precious, valuable moments for Kate to develop a close relationship with the Queen. “And they did have a good relationship. Part of that relationship was mentoring and the Queen being able to pass on her advice, her values and her guidance.”

Ms Nicholl said Kate is “well prepared” for her role, which comes from “experience and mentoring” as well as her own “confidence”. The royal author told OK! magazine: “She had a wonderful mentor in William but I think she also had a phenomenal mentor in the Queen. “It was very much in the late Elizabeth II’s interest to make sure that the future Princess of Wales and future Queen was prepared.” Ms Nicholl said Her Majesty made her ladies-in-waiting available to Kate ahead of her and William’s royal wedding in 2011 so she could go and talk to them about doing royal engagements.

She added: “And she took up that offer and made sure she benefitted from that experience.” Ms Nicholl’s comments come after Kate dazzled last week at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles. The state banquet was the first attended by William and Kate in their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate stunned in a glittering white gown by Jenny Packham, a white Alexander McQueen clutch and Gianvito Rossi heels.

She completed her outfit with a pearl bracelet, dangly earrings and the sparkling Lover’s Knot Tiara, which once belonged to Princess Diana. The event was held to mark South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day state visit to the UK. Kate became Princess of Wales soon after the late Queen’s death in September. Charles made William the Prince of Wales in his first address to the nation after becoming King.