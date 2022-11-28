Queen’s relationship with Meghan Markle’s mother laid bare

Kensington Palace, the office representing the Prince and Princess of Wales, has released details concerning the royals’ upcoming trip to Boston.

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, will travel to the US between Wednesday, November 30 and Friday, December 2, for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

During their stay in Boston, the couple will attend a number of engagements focused on causes close to their hearts – including supporting vulnerable young people and the early years.

The culmination of their trip will be the second award ceremony of the Earthshot Prize, set to be attended by an array of celebrities.

