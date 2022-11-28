Ranking tennis starts

LAHORE: Overall ten matches were decided on the opening day of the seventh Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana grasscourts on Monday.

All men’s singles matches were decided in straight sets with veteran Aqeel Khan defeating Ahmed Nael 6-4, 6-3 while Mohammad Abid, another prominent player, also progressed after outplaying Hamid Asrar 6-3, 6-0.

Other winners of the day included Yousuf Khalil, Muzammil Murtaza and Kashif Rahmat.

Five matches were also held in boys U-18 category on the day of the event.

Results:

Men’s singles: Aqeel Khan bt Ahmed Nael 6-4, 6-3; Mohammad Abid bt Hamid Asrar 6-3 6-0; Yousuf Khalil bt Israr Gul 6-2, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt Kashif Rahmat 6-2, 6-3

Boys U-18: Mahatir Mohammad bt Mohammad Salar 6-2, 6-3; Ehtisham

Humayun bt Mohammad Talha Khan 6-1 6-1; Sami Zeb bt Aun Raza 6-0, 6-1; Bilal Asim bt Asad Zaman 4-2 — Asad retired; Uzair Khan bt Hasnain Ali Rizwan — walkover.

