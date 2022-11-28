Rob Page coy on dropping Aaron Ramsey against England | Gareth

Rob Page says he will select a team to compete with England – but stopped short of revealing if Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey would start for Wales’ in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday.

Defeat to Iran has left Wales’ chances of progressing to the round of 16 hanging by a thread, with their hopes of reaching the knockout stages out of their hands.

Page’s side must beat England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday night to have any chance of reaching the last 16, but they will also require Iran and USA to draw the other game in Group B.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Joe Thomlinson and Dougie Critchley of Euro Football Daily discusses what Wales’ loss to Iran means for the national team moving forward



Both Bale and Ramsey failed to have an impact during the 2-0 loss to Iran, and on the eve of the encounter with England, Page refused to rule out opting to use the pair off the bench.

“It’s a big ask for anybody to play again just four days later,” said Page.

“I’m going to pick a team that’s competitive against England, whether it’s with or without Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Wales train in Qatar ahead of their final group match against England and what could be their final match of the 2022 World Cup



“If they don’t start, they can make an impact off the bench. Whether they come on or whether they start and last, we’re all getting criticism now and rightly so.

“That’s the industry we’re in. We’re big enough to take it. We put our big-boy pants on and we will take it.”

“We have to give the supporters a performance to be proud of.

“We’ve worked so hard to get into this position. My frustration for the players is that we’ve shown nowhere near the level of performance to get to this World Cup.

“We’ve got to draw a line under it. We want to react in a positive manner and I’ll pick a team who will go out and give everything to the cause.”

Bale says Wales have spotted weaknesses in an England side which began with a 6-2 win over Iran but were then held goalless by the US.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Clinton Morrison and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk assess Wales’ chances of beating England and qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament



He said: “For sure every team has weaknesses. There have been a few shocks already in the World Cup and hopefully we can make another one

“We’ll fight again. You could see how devastated we were on the pitch when Iran scored, and no one can ever question our commitment.

“Of course we would have loved to have been winning but the reality is football is hard.”

Notebook: Does Page do the unthinkable and drop Bale?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Prior to training, Wales held a minute’s silence in honour of Gary Speed on the 11th anniversary of his death



Sky Sports senior reporter Geraint Hughes in Doha:

“Let’s not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary.

“A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales’ form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn’t happened so far at this World Cup.

“So what’s the problem? Has the stardust that is Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey dried up?

“Are they just not fit enough or have the match time in their legs to have the impact needed? Has Rob Page got his tactics wrong? Has the intensity of their opponents so far come as a shock? So many questions could be asked.

“However, just for now, it’s about one thing – finding a way to beat England. That’s it. I just cannot see Wales getting a 4-0 win over England so the other option for progression in Qatar involves the help of USA and Iran, that is they draw.

“Wales then require just a win over England. Just a win over England! Sounds easy on paper! It’s a daunting task.”