Robotic suits and Web3 returns: Last week’s biggest retail

RTIH rounds up the stand out retail systems deals, deployments and pilots from the past seven days. Featuring Jumbo, Tesco, Aldi Nord, Trigo, Currys, Burger King, M&S, and Victoria’s Secret.

Jumbo

Jumbo, the second largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands which also has stores in Belgium, has announced an exclusive electronic shelf labels partnership with Hanshow.

The retailer currently owns more than 700 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium.

To date, Hanshow’s solutions have been rolled out in over 250 locations. Jumbo will soon have upgraded all 700, with over 11 million Hanshow electronic price tags installed.

Spacee

Spacee has launched a new version of its Deming shelf-mounted robots with live video feed capabilities, allowing retail store managers to see shelves and get real-time inventory snapshots remotely.

Skip Howard, Founder and CEO at Spacee, says: “There is a huge gap between what data retailers can collect in their e-commerce operations and what they can get from physical stores.”

“Spacee helps fill that gap with critical in-store customer and supply chain data. Our latest Deming robots now take it to the next level with live and recorded video feeds.”

The robots roam across shelves capturing inventory data. Spacee says that, while it can take several days for staff to capture inventory manually and a full day for a floor robot, Deming can provide an accurate inventory accounting of an entire facility in under a minute.

Installation requires one tool and about 30 minutes per aisle.

Currys

UK tech retailer, Currys, says it has invested over £250,000 in a fleet of robotic exoskeleton suits to help colleagues from logistics partner, GXO, work safely and efficiently through the festive period.

The suits, which are being used at Currys’ facility in Newark, will help people carry out their physical day to day tasks, with the aim of putting less pressure on their joints and muscles while lifting heavy loads.

The Newark site will help deliver 8.7 million units of stock to all 309 of its stores this Black Friday period.

The robotic suits are worn like a small backpack and give colleagues at least 10 tonnes of relief over the course of a typical working shift — with up to 30kg of assistance to the lower back per lift.

Made with ultralight carbon fibre, the waterproof exoskeleton incorporates the AI-based Smart Safety Companion ergonomics early warning system to alert of signs of poor posture and incorrect lifting practices in real-time.

Ocado Zoom